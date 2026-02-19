Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Riteish Deshmukh pays heartfelt tribute at Shivneri Fort
CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ JAYANTI 2026

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Riteish Deshmukh pays heartfelt tribute at Shivneri Fort

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026 wishes: Riteish Deshmukh extended his best wishes to all the devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also highlighted the importance of educating children across India about Shivaji Maharaj's contributions and enduring legacy.

|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Source: ANI
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Riteish Deshmukh pays heartfelt tribute at Shivneri FortPic Courtesy: ANI/X

Pune: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh paid tribute to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Thursday at Shivneri Fort on the occassion of Shiv Jayanti. On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the actor visited the Shivneri Fort to remember the contributions of the Maratha ruler.

The actor also took a group picture with the children who were dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

After the tribute, Riteish Deshmukh extended his best wishes to all the devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also highlighted the importance of educating children across India about Shivaji Maharaj's contributions and enduring legacy.

"I extend my best wishes to all the devotees of Shivaji on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continues to inspire us and give us new energy. The youth should be informed about the various sacrifices he made for the nation. We should all strive to be good human beings," said Riteish Deshmukh while talking to the media.

ALSO READ: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: Date, history, legacy, and powerful life lessons for today’s youth

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the visionary leader, exceptional administrator, strategic thinker, and champion of Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Prime Minister stated that Shivaji Maharaj's courage continues to inspire, his governance serves as a guiding light, and his spirit of justice and self-respect strengthens society even today.

He emphasised that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj always placed the welfare of every single person above everything else and dedicated himself completely to their protection. This commitment is why his life remains a beacon for India across generations. 

