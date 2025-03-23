Advertisement
CHHAAVA

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Attends 'Chhaava' Screening, Declares Vicky Kaushal Starrer Tax-Free

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Attends 'Chhaava' Screening, Declares Vicky Kaushal Starrer Tax-Free (Image: @vishnudsai/ X)

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava is making waves, from its unstoppable box office success to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attending a special screening on Saturday evening. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film follows the story of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a fierce warrior of the Maratha Empire who valiantly fought against the Mughal rule of Aurangzeb. 

Taking to his official X handle, CM Vishnu Deo Sai shared a glimpse from the special screening. He wrote, ''Today, in Nava Raipur, I watched the film Chhaava, which is based on the life, struggles, and sacrifices of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's valiant son, Sambhaji Maharaj.''

Praising the film he further wrote, ''Sambhaji Maharaj dedicated his entire life to protecting the nation, religion, and culture. He never compromised on his principles. This film has powerfully and vividly portrayed his bravery and sacrifice, filling every Indian with pride.''

Declaring Vicky Kaushal's film tax- free in Chhattisgarh, CM Vishnu Deo Sai added, ''To ensure that this inspiring history of Sambhaji Maharaj reaches as many people as possible, our government has made the film Chhaava tax-free in the state.''

''On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, Cabinet Minister Shri Kedar Kashyap, MLA Shri Anuj Sharma, Shri Yogeshwar Raju Sinha, and Shri Sampat Agarwal were present. '' the post concluded 

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognized Chhaava's success, praising the film during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi. PM Modi acknowledged Maharashtra's contribution to cinema, stating, "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai." He also credited Marathi author Shivaji Sawant's novel Chhaava for bringing the legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj to the forefront.

On the auspicious occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Laxman Utekar's film Chhaava as tax-free in the state.

Chhaava's dominance is visible through the film's record-breaking numbers. The film performed exceptionally well in its first 36 days at the box office, earning an estimated ₹574.95 crore (India net), as per sacnilk reports. making it Vicky Kaushal's highest-earning film. It surpassed his previous blockbusters 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'Raazi', and 'Sam Bahadur.'

The period drama boasts a stellar cast, including Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.

Chhaava hit theatres on February 14, 2025, and is all set for its OTT debut.

 

