Chhava: Vicky Kaushal Seeks Divine Blessing Of Mahadev As He Does Puja At Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga Ahead Of The Release Of His Film

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal, known for his diverse roles and intense performances, recently sought divine blessings in a deeply spiritual gesture ahead of his highly anticipated film Chhava’s release. The actor visited the Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra, one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, to perform a puja, seeking blessings for success in both his career and personal life.

In the viral video, Vicky can be seen sitting solemnly before the Shiv Ling, offering prayers with pure devotion and focus. Dressed simply, the actor’s deep respect for the sacred ritual and the spiritual significance of the temple was evident in every moment. The serene setting of the temple, coupled with his calm demeanor, created an image of peace and reverence that resonated with his fans across social media.

Chhava, which is slated on February 15 starring Rashmika Mandanna in a female lead has already generated significant buzz among movie lovers. The film, set against a historical backdrop, promises to showcase Vicky in a powerful and dynamic role as Sambhaji Maharaj.

Fans quickly took to social media to share the video, expressing admiration for the actor’s humility and sincerity. Many followers noted that Vicky’s gesture of seeking blessings for his work is a reminder of the importance of faith, hard work, and gratitude in every step of life.

As the film’s release approaches, the actor’s puja at the Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga serves as a reminder that while success in the entertainment industry requires talent and hard work, it is also important to seek spiritual strength and blessings.

Apart from Chhava, Vicky Kaushal has signed Love and War along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.