'Chhorii 2' Teaser Out: Nushrratt Bharuccha Delivers A Haunting Performance - WATCH

New Delhi: The much-anticipated teaser for Chhorii 2 has finally dropped, and fans are already raving about Nushrratt Bharuccha’s spine-chilling return to the screen. The actress, who made a major impact with her gripping performance in the 2021 horror hit Chhorii, reprises her role as Sakshi in the sequel, and her intense presence in the teaser has left audiences on edge.

The first Chhorii film, which expertly combined supernatural horror with Indian folklore, resonated with viewers not only for its terrifying storyline but also for its bold commentary on societal issues. Nushrratt's portrayal of Sakshi, a character trapped in a nightmarish world yet determined to fight back, garnered widespread acclaim, setting her apart in the genre. Now, as the teaser for Chhorii 2 promises, Sakshi’s next journey will be even darker and more menacing than before.

Watch The Teaser Here:

The teaser is a masterclass in tension, with its eerie visuals, heart-stopping sequences, and Nushrratt’s chilling expressions setting the stage for a relentless horror experience. It’s clear that Chhorii 2 is poised to push the boundaries of the genre, and audiences are already buzzing with anticipation for what’s to come.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorii 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 11, 2025, reaching viewers in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. With Nushrratt Bharuccha leading the charge once more, fans can hardly wait to see where the chilling saga goes next.