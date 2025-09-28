Child Actor Veer Sharma And Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire Triggered By Short Circuit: Report

New Delhi: A devastating fire broke out at the Deep Shree apartment complex in Kota’s Anantpura area on Saturday, claiming the lives of 10-year-old television actor Veer Sharma and his 15-year-old brother Shaurya Sharma.

According to a report by NDTV, the fire erupted on the fourth floor of the building where the two children were alone at the time. Police officials confirmed that both boys died due to suffocation from heavy smoke. Local residents who saw smoke billowing from the flat broke down the door and managed to pull the boys out. However, despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Preliminary Cause: Electrical Short Circuit

As per the same report, early investigations suggest the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit. "The Fire Was Triggered By A Short Circuit," said Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam. Station House Officer Bhupendra Singh also confirmed the suspicion of an electrical fault as the probable trigger.

Family Background

Veer Sharma had gained popularity for his portrayal of Lakshman in the mythological TV series Veer Hanuman and was set to appear as the young Saif Ali Khan in an upcoming film. His elder brother, Shaurya, was a student preparing for the IIT entrance examination.

Their mother, Rita Sharma, a known face in television and web series such as Crash Course (2022), Crimes and Confessions (2021), and Chahatein (2025), was in Mumbai at the time of the incident. Their father, Jitendra Sharma, a faculty member at a private coaching institute in Kota, was attending an event.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, their grieving father made a generous decision to donate both boys’ eyes.