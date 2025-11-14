Mumbai: On the occasion of Children’s Day, actress Isha Koppikar opened up about her refreshing approach to motherhood and modern parenting.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, the actress spoke about raising her daughter Rianna with trust, emotional awareness, and open communication. Isha emphasised that her focus is on building confidence and kindness rather than following traditional, pressure-driven parenting norms.

The ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’ actress spoke about her parenting philosophy rooted in balance, trust, and authenticity, rather than conforming to society’s rigid expectations. “I try to guide her through trust and open communication rather than strict rules. When she faces challenges, I encourage her to reflect, solve the problems and understand her emotions instead of simply telling her what to do. I don't believe in parenting through fear or pressure.”

Isha Koppikar added, “Every night before we sleep, we talk about what's happened in the day, the mistakes, what it means to be a good person, what that day taught us. I let her see my own imperfections. I want her to know that strength is not about having all the answers, but it's also about being honest, compassionate and willing to grow.”

When asked about her hopes for her daughter’s future, the ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ actress added, “That Rianna grows up feeling both free and secure, knowing she's loved exactly as she is and capable of becoming whoever she chooses to be.”

Isha Koppikar welcomed her daughter, Rianna, in July 2014 with her former husband, Timmy Narang. She married hotelier Timmy on November 29, 2009, after reportedly being introduced by their mutual friend, actress Preity Zinta.

Isha has appeared in numerous Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil films. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film “Kaadhal Kavithai,” which earned her the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award.