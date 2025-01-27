Advertisement
Chinese Actress Zhao Lusi Makes First Public Appearance After Hospitalization, Fans Express Overwhelming Emotion - WATCH

Zhao Lusi made her first public appearance after hospitalization, receiving an emotional welcome from fans as she showed resilience in her recovery.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2025, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chinese Actress Zhao Lusi Makes First Public Appearance After Hospitalization, Fans Express Overwhelming Emotion - WATCH (Image: X)

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, widely known for her remarkable performances in hit C-dramas such as Hidden Love, Please Feel At Ease Mr. Ling, and I Hear You, has made her long-awaited first public appearance after being hospitalized due to a sudden health crisis. The actress, whose health had taken a severe toll, had been absent from the spotlight for nearly a month, sparking concerns among her fans. 

Zhao Lusi made a grand entry to the event in a horse-drawn carriage, an entrance that instantly captivated the crowd. As the carriage arrived and the actress stepped out, fans erupted into cheers and applause. Some fans, visibly moved, couldn’t hold back their tears at the emotional reunion.

In an effort to calm her emotional fans, Lusi playfully remarked, "Hey, what's going on? The new year is almost here and you guys are crying like this!" She then blew kisses to the crowd and wished them a Happy Chinese New Year in advance.

During the event, Zhao Lusi was seen walking with the support of a companion.

Previously, A video shared by her team post-hospitalization provides a raw glimpse into her struggles with the illness. The video is captioned, "With the nourishment of love, grow up again and bloom bravely."

Check out the video here:

For those unaware, Zhao Lusi's health scare began when she was suddenly rushed to the hospital, and images of her slumped in a wheelchair circulated on social media, sparking widespread concern.

In response to the growing speculation about her condition, Zhao Lusi took to her Weibo account to share a candid post with her fans. In the post, she opened up about her ongoing battle with depression, revealing that she had been struggling with the illness since 2019.

Also Read: Hidden Love C-Drama Actress Zhao Lusi Rushed To Hospital; Studio Responds Amid Depression Rumour

She concluded her post by requesting that her illness not be sensationalized, asking for privacy and understanding. "Depression is an emotion, but depression is a disease. It is no longer something that can be solved by 'thinking more open-mindedly' or 'speaking out,'" she wrote.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

