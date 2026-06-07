Chinese star Jin Ze found dead at his residence at 33, agency confirms heartbreaking demise

Chinese television actor Jin Ze, best known for his roles in Begin Again and Forget You Remember Me, has died at the age of 33. His talent agency, Shengshi Guangnian Culture Co., Ltd., confirmed the news on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the Chinese entertainment industry and among his fans.

According to an official statement issued by the agency, Jin Ze, whose birth name was Zhang Jiawei, passed away at his residence in Hangzhou, China, on June 4, 2026. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Tribute from Management

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Announcing the tragic news, the agency said: “We announce with profound sorrow that our contracted actor Jin Ze (Zhang Jiawei) passed away at his home in Hangzhou on June 4, 2026.”

The company described him as an outstanding young actor and model, expressing its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

Call for Privacy Amid Grief

According to reports from the Global Times, the agency urged the public and media outlets to respect the privacy of Jin Ze’s family as they navigate their loss.

The statement appealed to social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information or engaging in speculation surrounding the actor’s death, allowing his relatives to focus on funeral arrangements without additional distress.

Tributes Pour In Across Social Media

News of Jin Ze’s passing quickly spread across Chinese social media platforms, where related hashtags surged to the top of trending lists within hours.

Fans, fellow actors, and industry colleagues shared heartfelt tributes, remembering him as a talented performer, dedicated professional, and kind-hearted individual. Many expressed disbelief at the sudden loss of a rising star whose career appeared to be entering a promising new chapter.

Final Social Media Post

Just one month before his death, Jin Ze shared what would become his final update on Weibo.

On May 6, the actor celebrated the completion of filming for a new project in which he played the lead role, expressing excitement about the production and gratitude to the cast and crew.

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Rising Career

Jin Ze’s death comes at a time when his career was gaining significant momentum. Industry data indicated that one of his upcoming dramas, Waiting for the Flowers to Bloom, Waiting for Your Return, had already attracted more than 1.48 million reservations from viewers ahead of its planned release.

The strong anticipation surrounding the project highlighted his growing popularity and influence within China’s television and short-drama market.

About Jin Ze

Born on January 30, 1993, in Weihai, Shandong Province, Jin Ze initially pursued a career in fashion after graduating from the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology.

He first gained recognition as a model before transitioning into acting, where he built a successful career through television dramas and, more recently, the rapidly expanding short-form drama industry.

Over the years, Jin Ze earned praise for his versatility and screen presence, establishing himself as one of the emerging talents in Chinese entertainment.