Chinmayi Sripaada recalls crying while dubbing for Trisha in Karuppu: ‘It was a massive trigger’

Mumbai: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada garnered a lot of praise for her dubbing for Trisha’s character, Preethi, in "Karuppu".

However, through her latest social media post, the singer went on to admit that she was actually ‘afraid’ to talk about it.

Taking to her official X (Formerly known as Twitter) account, Chinmayi wrote, “Strange I am readying myself saying this... I was genuinely afraid this time, of sharing that I dubbed in Karuppu (sic).”

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Strange I am readying myself saying this... I was genuinely afraid this time, of sharing that I dubbed in Karuppu.



I have known R J Balaji a long time - he and his wife, are such lovely people and RJB himself, is someone whose entire life is such a story of grit,… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) May 16, 2026

Chinmayi shared that she has known the director of "Karuppu", Balaji , and his wife, Divya Nagarajan, for a long time, and hence did not wish for them to face any backlash, like the team of "Leo", when also she had dubbed for Trisha.

Expressing herself, she went on to write, “I have known R J Balaji a long time - he and his wife, are such lovely people and RJB himself, is someone whose entire life is such a story of grit, determination and a man working so, very hard to make his dreams come true. Maybe because I knew him and his family so well, that I was scared for him of what pushbacks he will get based on the experience last time with Leo."

Chinmayi further stated that a few of the scenes from "Karuppu" even worked as a trigger for her.

Her post read, “I remember crying buckets dubbing a couple of scenes in the film - it was a massive trigger, almost like I saw everything play out from the past, on the big screen.”

Also Read: Karuppu day 1 box office: After last-minute show cancellations, Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer sees strong start, crosses Rs 20 crore worldwide

Towards the end, Chinmayi expressed her gratitude to Balaji for giving her the opportunity to dub for Trisha.

“And I hope Karuppu saami will help me work in my home ground, without fear and work without having to be scared of what will happen next. May God help Unban me and the others who have been banned from working, for years. #KaruppuBlockbuster," she concluded.

Refreshing your memory, Chinmayi was expelled from the Tamil Dubbing Union back in 2018 after she raised her voice against sexual harassment in the industry during the #MeToo movement.

However, despite the ban, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and producer Lalit Kumar asked Chinmayi to dub for Trisha in "Leo".