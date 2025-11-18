New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan is celebrating a major political milestone after his party secured 19 seats in the recent Bihar Assembly elections. Amid the celebrations, Paswan opened up about his brief stint in Bollywood and the lessons he carried into his political life.

From Film Sets to Parliament

Before entering politics, Paswan attempted an acting career, making his debut with the 2014 film Miley Naa Miley Hum. Despite his confidence on screen, the movie performed poorly at the box office. Paswan now looks back at the experience with a mix of humour and gratitude.

“No one from my family has ever been to Bollywood. In a filmy way, I can say, ‘Meri saat pushto ka film se koi naata nai raha’. I was the first generation who was trying to venture into it. But, very soon, I realised that this is a disaster. Even before the country, I realised I am a disaster. I just came to know that I wasn’t made for this,” he told The Indian Express, admitting that he recognised his limitations as an actor even before audiences did.

Struggles With Acting: ‘I Can’t Mug Up Dialogues’

Paswan shared that transitioning from watching his father give impromptu speeches to memorising scripted lines was unexpectedly difficult.

He recalled being given a two-line dialogue but delivering two pages instead, assuming improvisation was acceptable on a film set.

Friendship With Kangana Ranaut

Despite the film’s failure, Paswan said his Bollywood journey was worthwhile because it led to a close friendship with actress Kangana Ranaut, who, like him, is now a Member of Parliament associated with the ruling NDA.

“The Only good thing that happened to me after trying my luck in acting is that Kangana and I became really good friends. That’s one good thing we carried from that time. And I was really looking forward to meet Kangana in the Parliament because the past three years, I was so busy in my own life that I had lost my connection with her,” he said.

Why He Left Bollywood

Paswan revealed that his decision to leave Bollywood was influenced not just by challenges within the industry but by what he witnessed outside it. He observed that people from Bihar were often treated disrespectfully in other parts of the country, which pushed him toward a political path.

He believes that had he stayed longer, he might have built a respectable film career, but the desire to address injustice against Biharis took precedence.

About the Film

Miley Naa Miley Hum, directed by Tanveer Khan, featured a star-studded cast including Kabir Bedi, Poonam Dhillon, Sagarika Ghatge, Neeru Bajwa, Dilip Tahil and Suresh Menon.

Despite its ensemble cast, the film failed to launch Paswan’s career—but laid the foundation for a political journey he now thrives in.