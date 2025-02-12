Chiranjeevi Gets Massive Backlash For Wanting Ram Charan To Have a SON To 'Continue Their Legacy'

New Delhi: Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has irked fans for his recent comment on wanting to have a grandson in order to continue their family legacy forward. The actor made the sexist statement at the Brahma Anandam pre-release event when he spoke about not having a grandson yet.

CHIRANJEEVI'S GRANDSON STATEMENT

According to Hindustan Times he said, "When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye... I'm scared that he might again have a girl."

During the event Chiranjeevi said that he feels like he is living in a ladies' hostel, as the warden, since he is surrounded by women at home.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed a baby girl, Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

INTERNET REACTS TO CHIRANJEEVI'S STATEMENT

Netizens reacted to Chiranjeevi's comment. One user said: Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising -PS - I have a girl and I have heard from 100s of people to give birth to a boy next. It feels horrible when people want us to control things I can’t.

PS - I have a girl and I have heard from 100s of people to give birth to a boy next. It feels horrible when people… pic.twitter.com/1jP81E0QT3 — Naveena (@TheNaveena) February 12, 2025

Another one wrote: Dear Chiranjeevi garu, I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement. It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest this? Are you uncomfortable with the possibility of your son and daughter-in-law having another girl child? Or was it “remark” made in “jest” at Brahmanandam’s film event?

It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest… pic.twitter.com/2ylwxsSXut — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 12, 2025

Chiranjeevi has a son Ram Charan and two daughters, Sreeja Konidela and Sushmita Konidela. Sreeja has two daughters, Naviksha and Nivrati; as does Sushmita - her daughters are Samara and Samhitha.

Chiranjeevi got married to Surekha in 1980.