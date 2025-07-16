Advertisement
Chiranjeevi Mourns Passing Of Ravi Teja's Father, Rajagopal Raju, Recalls Last Meeting, Offers Condolences

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a picture with Ravi Teja's father, Rajagopal Raju and recalled meeting him on the sets of "Waltair Veerayya" (2023).

Last Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 02:46 PM IST|Source: ANI
Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja's father, Rajagopal Raju, passed away on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

As the news of his death emerged, condolences poured in from across the Telugu film industry and fans alike.

Actor Chiranjeevi shared a picture with Rajagopal Raju and recalled meeting him on the sets of "Waltair Veerayya" (2023).

"I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Brother Ravi Teja's father. I last met him on the sets of Waltair Veerayya. He was very cheerful and spoke with great enthusiasm. In this difficult time, my heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray that his soul finds peace," he wrote in a heartfelt message on X.

Director Gopichand Malineni, known for films like "Jaat", "Bodyguard", and "Veera Simha Reddy", also expressed his grief. "Deeply saddened by the loss of #RajaGopalRaju Garu, father of @RaviTeja_offl. Praying for strength and peace to Raviteja Garu and family during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Many others from the industry, along with fans, also took to social media to offer their condolences. One user wrote, "Oh God! May god give rest in peace to his soul my deepest condolences to mass maharaja family," while another commented, "Heartfelt Condolences to Sri Ravi Teja and his family members. May his father's soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Ravi Teja's father passed away eight years after the tragic death of the actor's younger brother, B Bharath Raj, who lost his life in a car accident in Hyderabad on June 24, 2017.

On the work front, Ravi Teja will next be seen in Mass Jathara, directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film is set to release on August 27, 2025, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. He is also working on his 76th film, tentatively titled #RT76, with director Tirumala Kishore. The shoot has resumed, and the first look and official title are expected to be released soon.  

