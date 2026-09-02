Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Chiranjeevi's heartfelt birthday wish for Pawan Kalyan celebrates brotherhood

Chiranjeevi penned an emotional birthday tribute for his younger brother Pawan Kalyan, praising his loyalty, dedication to family, and commitment to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to the actor-turned-politician.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Chiranjeevi's heartfelt birthday wish for Pawan Kalyan celebrates brotherhood
Image Credit: Chiranjeevi, Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
What will be discussed at the BCCI high level review meeting in Mumbai on September 3? Agarkar, Gambhir in centre
2
3
4
5