Chiranjeevi's heartfelt note for wife Surekha on birthday: 'The secret of my success, is not my talent or hard work, it is you'

Hyderabad: Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Surekha on Wednesday. The actor recalled his wife's "support" and "love", which helped him to soar high in the film industry.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared throwback photos with his wife.

Titled 'Happy Birthday to dearest Surekha', Chiranjeevi wrote, "From the day we got married on February 20, 1980, you have been my greatest strength. As we celebrate your birthday today and our wedding anniversary in advance, my heart is filled with gratitude."

"You are the nucleus of our family, the one who binds us all with love. You embraced my family members as your own, stood by them in every moment, and became a true daughter to my parents, just as they embraced you with equal affection. If anyone asks me the secret of my success, it is not my talent or hard work, "It is you". Because you carried every responsibility with quiet strength, I could focus completely on my profession," he added.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu', which turned out to be a box office hit.

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu' features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh Daggubati. (ANI)