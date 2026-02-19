Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018547https://zeenews.india.com/people/chiranjeevis-heartfelt-note-for-wife-surekha-on-birthday-the-secret-of-my-success-is-not-my-talent-or-hard-work-it-is-you-3018547.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleChiranjeevis heartfelt note for wife Surekha on birthday: The secret of my success, is not my talent or hard work, it is you
CHIRANJEEVI

Chiranjeevi's heartfelt note for wife Surekha on birthday: 'The secret of my success, is not my talent or hard work, it is you'

Chiranjeevi's heartfelt note for wife: Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared throwback photos with his wife Surekha.

|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chiranjeevi's heartfelt note for wife Surekha on birthday: 'The secret of my success, is not my talent or hard work, it is you'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Surekha on Wednesday. The actor recalled his wife's "support" and "love", which helped him to soar high in the film industry.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared throwback photos with his wife.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)

Titled 'Happy Birthday to dearest Surekha', Chiranjeevi wrote, "From the day we got married on February 20, 1980, you have been my greatest strength. As we celebrate your birthday today and our wedding anniversary in advance, my heart is filled with gratitude."

"You are the nucleus of our family, the one who binds us all with love. You embraced my family members as your own, stood by them in every moment, and became a true daughter to my parents, just as they embraced you with equal affection. If anyone asks me the secret of my success, it is not my talent or hard work, "It is you". Because you carried every responsibility with quiet strength, I could focus completely on my profession," he added.

Chiranjeevi shared a series of photos.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu', which turned out to be a box office hit.

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, 'Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu' features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh Daggubati. (ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Rafale deal
Why France sells Rafales cheaper to Indonesia & costlier to India – Explained
India AI Summit 2026
Galgotias Chinese robodog row at India AI Summit explained | DNA
pasta dishes
Popular Pasta Dishes Explained Through Their Pasta Shapes
Shivam Dube
T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube, Varun help India beat Netherland by 17 runs
Matheesha Pathirana
Big blow to KKR ahead of IPL 2026 ! Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 WC
India Russia Preferential Trade Deal
Oil era over? After US & Europe, India eyes mega pact with Russia – details
India AI Summit 2026
Rajma Gilawat to Rasmalai Tres Leches: Full menu of PM Modi's AI Summit dinner
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Indian startup flaunts indigenous robodog after Galgotias row | Video
Anarkali Kurta
Graceful Anarkali Kurta Sets Designed For Comfort And Elegance on Amazon
ICC T20I rankings
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma maintains top spot, Ishan enters top 10