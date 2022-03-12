Chitrangda Singh sets temperature soaring, flaunts hourglass figure in sexy black monokini: PICS

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chitrangada has always been in the list of sexiest women of Bollywood due to her stunning figure and slaying swag.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Chitrangda Singh remains one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood. The actress recently dropped a series of her breathtaking pictures on Instagram that are enough to give her fans some sleepless nights. The 45-year-old actress shared pictures of her dressed in a sultry black monokini as she seductively poses for the camera. 

The one-piece suit comes with cut-outs along the sides. 

Chitrangda, who has maintained an hourglass figure, flaunts her toned legs for the lens. She is seen posing against a green couch while resting on a black and white floor. The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, "Woke up like this for the weekend. How about you ?" Take a look at her photos below: 

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Oof!"

A user wrote, "Pure perfection delight and beauty." 

"How gorgeous are you," wrote another user. 

Chitrangada has always been in the list of sexiest women of Bollywood due to her stunning figure and slaying swag. We bet her latest photos in the black monokini can make her fans go weak at their knees. 

She has starred in films like 'Yeh Saali Zindagi', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', 'Desi Boyz', 'Inkaar', 'I, Me Aur Main' and 'Baazaar'. She was last seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in crime-thriller 'Bob Biswas'. 

