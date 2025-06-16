Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma Address Sexism Allegations In Housefull 5, Call It 'Family Entertainer'

New Delhi: Actors Chitrangda Singh and Soundarya Sharma have responded to the growing criticism surrounding Housefull 5, particularly over its alleged sexist humour and portrayal of women. While acknowledging that not everyone may resonate with the film's style, both actresses defended its tone, calling it a light-hearted, family entertainer.

Chitrangda Singh, who stars in the film alongside Akshay Kumar, addressed the backlash in an interview with Zoom. She emphasized that every film has a distinct style and comedic tone, referencing similar comedy franchises like Hera Pheri and Golmaal.

“Every film has its own tone and metre—this is that kind of film,” she said. “If you go with friends or family, you’ll have fun. Every family has different dynamics. It’s really up to the audience to decide what they enjoy. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I’m not defending anything.”

Singh also compared Housefull 5 to Hollywood comedies like You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and The Pink Panther, saying they share a certain exaggerated style of humour that shouldn't be judged by the same standards as serious cinema.

“Not every film can be an Airlift, and an Airlift can’t be Housefull 5,” she added, stressing that films serve different purposes and appeal to varied audiences.

Soundarya Sharma, who gained attention through her song Laal Pari in the film, also addressed the criticism, particularly regarding the costumes worn by female actors.

“I honestly haven’t read much of the backlash. I’ve been busy celebrating the film’s release,” Sharma said. “The makers would be better positioned to respond. As actors, we follow a director’s vision. The film is made with heart and humour, nothing else.”

On the issue of costumes, she added:“I don’t see anything new here. Actresses have worn bikinis and sarees in many films—it reflects society and cinematic trends. I don’t really understand the outrage.”

Housefull 5 features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and others. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and continues the franchise’s trademark over-the-top, slapstick comedy.