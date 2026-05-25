‘Choosing restraint and grace’: Ranveer Singh breaks silence after FWICE non-cooperation directive over Don 3 exit

New Delhi: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Monday issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following his abrupt exit from Don 3.

The development comes more than a month after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached the federation with a complaint regarding Ranveer’s exit from the film, which was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023 with a teaser introducing the actor as the new Don.

According to FWICE’s statement, the complaint was filed by Farhan before the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) on April 11, 2026, after which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further action.

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“In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties,” the letter stated.

Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly informed the federation that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film’s pre-production. They expressed concern that the sudden withdrawal of a leading actor at an advanced stage could lead to major financial losses and affect the execution of the project.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh faces FWICE ban after sudden Don 3 exit amid Farhan Akhtar controversy

Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson reacts

Following the announcement, Ranveer Singh’s official spokesperson issued a statement saying, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

The statement further added, “While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”

“He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance,” the spokesperson concluded.

FWICE issues non-cooperation directive

FWICE, in its statement, said, “Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWICE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh.”

The federation also added that it remains open to meeting the actor to hear his side and arrive at an amicable resolution.

Ranveer had been roped in as the lead for the third instalment of the popular Don franchise. However, he later decided to step away from the project just days before the film was reportedly set to go on floors.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that the banner had incurred losses of approximately Rs 45 crore towards pre-production.

After the complaint was filed, FWICE reportedly sent multiple communications asking Ranveer to appear before the federation.

Responding to FWICE, Ranveer reportedly stated that the federation would not be the appropriate forum to address the matter, as the issues raised were contractual in nature and required legal adjudication.

Meanwhile, reports had earlier claimed that Ranveer offered to return his signing amount of Rs 10 crore to Excel Entertainment. He had also reportedly offered a stake in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Pralay, to help compensate for the pre-production losses suffered by the banner.