Choreographer Bosco Martis rushed to hospital after feeling discomfort in chest: Report

New Delhi: Famous Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after reportedly suffering a discomfort in chest. According to Hindustan Times, he has been kept under observation currently.
According to NDTV, the choreographer felt uneasy in his chest and and sought medical advice, after which doctors recommended that he be admitted to the hospital as a precaution so they could carry out further medical evaluations.
He has been kept under medical observation for the past week.
Bosco Leslie Martis is one half of the celebrated choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar, alongside Caesar Gonsalves. The duo - Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves have together worked in over 200 songs and about 75 films. They run the Bosco Caesar Dance Company in Brampton (Canada), Scarborough (Canada), Mumbai, Phoolbagan, and Salt Lake in Kolkata.
In 2011, the duo won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the 'Señorita' in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Interestingly, Bosco–Caesar started as backup dancer for choreographers LOLLYPOP and Farah Khan. Later, they started their independent career as choreographers in 1994, when they choreographed a stage show for singers duo Shaan and Sagarika for an awards function. This was followed by them choreographing a music video for singer Raageshwari's number 'Oye Shava'.
Reportedly, famous ad film director Prahlad Kakkar noticed them and asked them to choreograph a few TV commercials. Soon afterwards, they bagged their maiden feature film - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Mission Kashmir in 2000.
However, Bosco–Caesar announced that they would be officially parting ways while keeping the brand intact in 2016, with Bosco making his directorial debut and Caesar organizing dance workshops. The duo reunited in 2019 to choreograph a song for Sajid Nadiadwala's Chhichhore.
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