Social media has been buzzing with speculation after viral screenshots accused filmmaker and musician Palaash Muchhal of allegedly cheating on cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Amid the rumours, an anonymous Reddit post dragged the name of a choreographer who had been hired for the couple’s wedding, which was unexpectedly postponed. As her photos began circulating online, her colleague stepped forward to refute all claims. Gulnaaz, who worked alongside choreographer Nandika Dwivedi and is part of Bosco’s professional team, issued a statement on Instagram Stories addressing the allegations. She clarified that neither she nor Nandika had any involvement in the controversy. As discussions surrounding Palaash Muchhal and the cheating rumours escalated, unverified accusations against the two choreographers gained traction on several platforms.

"We are not the people involved in this issue," Gulnaaz said, defending both herself and Nandika. She continued, "I've been noticing a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me and my friend Nandika, so I want to make it clear that we are not the people involved in this issue. Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn’t mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let’s keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support (sic)."

Following the online frenzy, Nandika Dwivedi’s social media account was made private.

The rumours intensified soon after Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal’s wedding was abruptly halted last week. Fans observed that the cricketer had removed all wedding related posts from her Instagram, including photos from the engagement and proposal. With no official word from the couple, the deleted posts triggered widespread speculation on Reddit, Instagram and X. Mandhana, aged twenty nine and currently the vice captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, was set to marry her longtime partner Palaash Muchhal, aged thirty. The wedding was paused only hours before the pheras. Initial reports stated that Mandhana’s father experienced symptoms resembling a heart attack which led to the postponement.

As of now, neither the couple nor their families have issued a public statement regarding the controversy or explained the reason behind the deleted posts. People close to the families and the wedding organisers have maintained that the ceremony was delayed solely because of a medical emergency.