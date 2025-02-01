Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Take A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh 2025, Fans Go Wild; Watch Viral Video

Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson were recently spotted at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, where they took a holy dip at the sacred Sangam. A new video, shared by a fan on Instagram, captures the couple participating in the spiritual ritual with utmost devotion.

In the viral clip, Chris and Dakota can be seen standing in the waters of Sangam, folding their hands, and greeting fellow devotees. The fan who recorded the video captioned it, "When you can’t go to the concert, the artist comes to you—at Kumbh Mela! Took a Sangam Snan with none other than Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Dakota, who followed every ritual with deep respect. Music unites, but faith transcends. Har Har Mahadev!" The video has since garnered widespread attention on social media.

For the occasion, Chris Martin opted for a pair of black shorts, while Dakota Johnson was dressed in a printed cotton kurta paired with orange pants. Their simple yet respectful attire reflected their appreciation for the cultural significance of the event. In another moment from the video, Chris is seen warmly greeting the partner of the man who shared the clip online.

Fans were quick to react to the video, one fan wrote, "Concert to bahana tha, coldplay ko mahakumbh aana tha ," another said, "Public ne 10k kharcha karle usko screen pe dekha ...bhai ne mahadev ki vajahse free me samne dekh liya."

Earlier, another video of Chris Martin from India had gone viral, showing him making funny faces at fans while seated inside his car on his way back to the airport.

Chris Martin was in India for his Music of the Spheres World Tour, performing five concerts—two in Mumbai and three in Ahmedabad. His Ahmedabad performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium set a new world record for the highest number of attendees at a concert in India. The January 26 concert was particularly memorable, as Chris paid tribute to India’s Republic Day by singing Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram, further endearing himself to his Indian fans.

The couple’s visit to Maha Kumbh 2025 has left fans in awe, with many praising their deep respect for Indian culture and traditions. Their spiritual experience at the Sangam continues to win hearts online.