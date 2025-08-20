Chris Martin Plans To Keep Coldplay’s Kiss Cam Tradition Alive Despite Astronomer CEO 'Debacle'

London: Coldplay frontman Chris Martin seems to have no plans to give up the famous "kiss cam" at the band's shows, even after it led to a viral scandal involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's ex-HR head, Kristin Cabot.



According to Page Six, Martin, during Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" World Tour stop in Hull, England, addressed the crowd about the incident that unfolded last month in Massachusetts.



"We've been doing [the Jumbotron] for a long time, and it is only recently that it became a... yeah," Martin told the crowd, hinting at the viral incident.



"Life throws you lemons, and you've got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you," he added.



The singer also interacted with fans, reading out signs from the crowd. Spotting one fan who had attended multiple shows, Martin thanked him for attending the show "three times in three months."



"You were at that Boston gig," the "Fix You" singer said.



"Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle," he added, referring to the moment when Byron and Cabot were spotted canoodling on the "kiss cam" during the band's tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts last month.



The whole drama began on July 16 when Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot appeared on the "kiss cam" during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium. Byron was seen putting his arms around Kristin, and both appeared to quickly hide their faces after realizing they were being shown on the big screen. The woman was seen briskly covering her face, while Byron ducked out of sight. Their awkward reaction, as they tried to dodge the camera, fueled speculation of an affair after Martin joked from the stage, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."



The clip exploded on social media, forcing Astronomer to place Byron and Cabot on leave. Within a day, Byron resigned from his role as CEO, as per Page Six.

