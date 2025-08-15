Christian Group Objects To Church Scene In Janhvi Kapoor–Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari, Demands Removal

New Delhi: Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming movie Param Sundari has landed in trouble after a scene in the trailer showed them having an intimate moment in a church.

According to a report by Times Now, a Christian group has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the removal of the scene for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The report stated that a Christian group named Watchdog Foundation has called out the makers of Param Sundari for showing the romantic scene. The group opposed the CBFC’s decision to approve it and warned that they would stage public protests if the scene remains in the film.

They have also called for an FIR to be filed against the producer, director, and cast for “offending the sentiments of the Catholic community.”

In a letter, the group said, “The church is a sacred place of worship for Christians, and it should not be depicted as a stage for indecent content.”

Why is the group opposing the scene?

The group has written to the CBFC, the Mumbai Police, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, and the Maharashtra government, demanding the removal of the scene from the trailer and all promotional videos.

“The CBFC, established under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, is entrusted with certifying films while taking into account both artistic expression and respect for religious feelings,” said advocate Godfrey Pimenta of the Watchdog Foundation.

In the letter, it was mentioned: “The church is a sacred place of worship for Christians, and it should not be depicted as a stage for indecent content. This portrayal not only disrespects the spiritual sanctity of the place of worship but also deeply offends the sensibilities of the Catholic community.”

There has been no reaction from the makers or the cast of the movie so far.

About Param Sundari

Sidharth and Janhvi’s love story as Param and Sundari is set to release on August 29. The movie is helmed by Tushar Jalota, with music by Sachin–Jigar and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Apart from Janhvi and Sidharth, Param Sundari also features Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in supporting roles.