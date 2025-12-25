Christmas 2025 Celebrity Wishes: From Sonakshi Sinha To Parineeti Chopra, Bollywood Spreads Festive Cheer

Christmas 2025 Celebrity Wishes: Christmas is not just a festival; it’s a feeling of warmth, love, and togetherness. This year, Bollywood celebrities embraced the spirit of the season with heartfelt celebrations, festive décor, and messages of joy for their fans.

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates Christmas with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Actress Sonakshi Sinha rang in Christmas on a cosy and romantic note with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Sharing glimpses from their celebration on Instagram, the ‘Akira’ star posted photos capturing intimate moments with her husband against a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

In one image, Zaheer is seen gently placing his hand on Sonakshi’s shoulder, while another captures the couple beaming joyfully for the camera. The final picture shows Sonakshi wrapping her arm around Zaheer, perfectly capturing their festive mood. Both looked stylish in coordinated red and white outfits, embodying the Christmas spirit. Sonakshi captioned the post, “Wish you a holly jolly Christmas…”

Shilpa Shetty shares festive moments with family

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty celebrated Christmas with her family, giving fans a peek into her joyful holiday. On Instagram, she shared photos with husband Raj Kundra and their children, featuring Santa Claus, a decorated Christmas tree, and even a festive cake.

From her children enjoying rides on swings to family portraits, Shilpa’s posts highlighted the warmth of togetherness. She wrote, “Christmassing Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time and being fully present (and also getting presents). Merry Christmas all!”

Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, and Tamannaah Bhatia spread holiday cheer

Actor Akshay Kumar extended Christmas wishes along with an update on his upcoming film, Welcome to the Jungle. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. From our big family to yours, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026.”

Stylish Star Allu Arjun joined the celebrations on social media, posting a warm message: “Merry Christmas to each and every one of you!” Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia shared cozy glimpses from her at-home Christmas, dressed in red pajamas and spreading festive cheer with the caption, “Ho ho ho Merry Christmas.”

Merry Christmas to each and everyone of you! pic.twitter.com/1BBlvdwhoQ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 25, 2025

From romantic couple moments to joyful family gatherings, Bollywood stars made Christmas 2025 a heartwarming celebration for fans, reminding everyone of the season’s true spirit: love, togetherness, and joy.