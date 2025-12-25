Christmas 2025: Janhvi Kapoor’s Quirky ‘Botox Tree’ To Tara Sutaria’s Lavish Feast — How Bollywood Is Celebrating Festive Season

New Delhi: Christmas 2025 is finally here, and Bollywood celebrities are embracing the festive season with warmth, style, and plenty of cheer. From stunning Christmas décor and cosy family gatherings to glamorous parties, B-town stars are truly soaking in the holiday spirit. Here’s a look at how your favourite celebrities are celebrating Christmas this year.

1. The Pataudi Family

Christmas celebrations have officially begun at the Pataudi household. Actress Soha Ali Khan recently shared glimpses of their cosy and heartwarming festivities at home on Instagram. The pictures featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and the kids—Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

The celebrations included a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, close friends, and even a Santa Claus to delight the little ones. Sharing the joyful moments, Soha captioned the post, “And Christmas week has officially begun,” perfectly capturing the festive mood. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore also joined the family celebrations, making it a truly special affair.

2. Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is known for her love for the holiday season, welcomed Christmas with simple yet elegant celebrations. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt shared festive moments on social media with the caption, “’Tis the season, etc, etc.” The sisters posed in front of a massive and beautifully decorated Christmas tree, giving fans a glimpse of their warm and cosy festivities.

3. Tara Sutaria

Known for her impeccable taste and love for hosting, Tara Sutaria threw a lavish Christmas gathering that was nothing short of spectacular. Her celebration featured elegant décor and an indulgent festive spread, including Christmas pies, turkey, plum cake, and much more.

The grand dining setup stood out with red floral arrangements, gothic candles, and a warm gathering of close friends. Sharing pictures from the celebration, Tara wrote, “Having ourselves a merry little Christmas… Blessed. Bellies full. Bright and beautiful! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!” Her festive feast definitely left fans wishing for an invite.

4. The Kapoor Family

One of the most talked-about Christmas celebrations this year belongs to the Kapoor family. Social media influencer and Janhvi Kapoor’s close friend Orry shared a video of their Christmas tree decoration on Instagram, writing, “And the best Christmas tree winner is,” and honestly, it’s hard to disagree.

The video featured Khushi Kapoor decorating the tree with quirky and unique ornaments. From martini glasses and glittery mushrooms to cupcakes, pastries, dogs, and playful miniatures like a chill pill and a matcha glass, the tree had it all. The most touching detail was ornaments shaped like her parents, Boney Kapoor and her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi, making the tree both fun and emotional.

5. Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar also joined the festive celebrations as she attended Tara Sutaria’s Christmas party. Bhumi shared stunning pictures of herself dressed in a chic outfit, perfectly capturing the holiday glamour. Captioning the post, “It’s begun,” the actress looked festive and radiant, adding to the Christmas cheer on social media.