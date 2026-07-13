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Christopher Nolan explains why 'The Odyssey' uses modern dialogue and American accents

The Odyssey: The ensemble cast also includes Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Travis Scott, Charlize Theron and Elliot Page.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Christopher Nolan explains why 'The Odyssey' uses modern dialogue and American accents
Image Credit: File Photo/Instagram

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