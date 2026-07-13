Christopher Nolan explains why 'The Odyssey' uses modern dialogue and American accents

"When you look at the ancient world, people tend to view the ancient world in weird ways and there's a lot of cultural prejudice, elevating it just because it's old," he said, adding, "When you go to the poem, what you find is something that's really earthy, grounded and accessible. So, for me, in building the world of the film, what I talk to all the actors about is, I want to center it on that and make it feel very fresh for modern audiences and do away with some of those assumptions," as per The Hollywood Reporter.