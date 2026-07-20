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  • /Christopher Nolan reveals that he'll 'at least' three years to make another film after 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan reveals that he'll 'at least' three years to make another film after 'The Odyssey'

'The Odyssey' is out now in theaters. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and others in pivotal role. 

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Christopher Nolan reveals that he'll 'at least' three years to make another film after 'The Odyssey'
Image Credit: IMDb

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