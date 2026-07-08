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  • /Christopher Nolan reveals why Matt Damon got a tattoo before 'The Odyssey': ‘He thought his bare bicep days were over’

Christopher Nolan reveals why Matt Damon got a tattoo before 'The Odyssey': ‘He thought his bare bicep days were over’

Christopher Nolan has shared the amusing story behind Matt Damon’s arm tattoo, revealing the actor never expected to play another shirtless role. The filmmaker recalled his surprise during costume fittings for 'The Odyssey' before Damon explained the sentimental reason behind the ink.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
Christopher Nolan reveals why Matt Damon got a tattoo before 'The Odyssey': ‘He thought his bare bicep days were over’
Image Credit: IANS

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