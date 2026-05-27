Christopher Nolan to be honoured with major TIFF retrospective ahead of The Odyssey release

Los Angeles: Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan will be featured in a complete retro by the Toronto International Film Festival’s summer marquee series. The summer marquee series will start ahead of the July 17 North-American theatrical premiere of ‘The Odyssey’ helmed by Nolan, reports ‘Variety’. The series at TIFF Lightbox cinema, titled ‘Christopher Nolan: Grand Designs’, will be showcased from July 8 to August 20, and feature screenings of Nolan’s works exclusively on 35mm and 70mm film.

As per ‘Variety’, Nolan made his directorial debut with the low-budget black-and-white noir “Following” that launched from the Toronto fest’s Discovery section in 1998. He last returned to the festival in September 2017 with a special screening of “Dunkirk” in IMAX 70mm in celebration of IMAX’s 50th anniversary. Nolan is not expected to attend the upcoming TIFF summer series retro.

The retrospective celebrating the self-taught Oscar-winning director will feature all 12 of Nolan’s features, several of which projected in 70mm format including ‘Memento’, ‘Insomnia’, ‘Batman Begins’, ‘The Prestige’, ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Inception’, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Tenet’, and ‘Oppenheimer’. Additional programming of the Nolan retro at TIFF Lightbox includes a presentation of Philip Kaufman’s ‘The Right Stuff’, a film Nolan has “cited as one of his favourites”, as per the statement. A “quote along” screening of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ is also planned to screen directly before the ‘Oppenheimer’ screening on July 18 “as a playful nod to the Summer of 2023’s ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon.

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TIFF has also announced a marquee screening series of Japanese anime cinema titled “Drawn Universes: Visions in Animation” curated by celebrated Japanese animation auteur Masaaki Yuasa that will run in November and December 2026.

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