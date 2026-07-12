/Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon enjoy Bun Maska in Mumbai ahead of 'The Odyssey' India premiere

"Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India. I have had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jodhpur and once in Mumbai. Every time we come here, it's very, very special. For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here," he added.