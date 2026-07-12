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  • /Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon enjoy Bun Maska in Mumbai ahead of 'The Odyssey' India premiere

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon enjoy Bun Maska in Mumbai ahead of 'The Odyssey' India premiere

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon embraced local Mumbai culture with a tea break at Colaba's iconic Olympia Coffee House while promoting their upcoming epic The Odyssey.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, and Matt Damon enjoy Bun Maska in Mumbai ahead of 'The Odyssey' India premiere
Image Credit: @universalpicturesindia/instagram

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