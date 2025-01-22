Chum Darang Opens Up About Her Relationship With Karanveer Post Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang has shared her thoughts on her close friendship with the show’s winner, Karanveer Mehra, and her experiences in the house. After being evicted as one of the top five contestants, Chum spoke about her bond with Karanveer and her emotions surrounding the finale.

In an interview, Chum expressed her happiness about Karanveer’s victory and affirmed that their friendship extends beyond the house. She said, “This friendship will go on. Hum logo ne sirf ghar ke andar ke liye friendship nahi banaya hai. Definitely, the friendship will continue outside the house also.”

Chum, who supported Karanveer throughout the show, had an emotional moment during her eviction. On the finale night, she said,“I want you to win, Karan. Please win. Trophy ghar aana chahiye.”

Although disappointed about not winning, Chum remained optimistic, “I am feeling happy. A bit disappointed that I didn’t win the trophy, but I was in the top five, and my friend won. That’s enough for me. I was expecting to win the trophy also, but it didn’t happen. No problem.”

In an interview with TOI, Karanveer revealed his plans regarding Chum and how she inspired him during the show, “Yeah, Chum told me to win the trophy first and then ask her (proposal). Now that the trophy is home, once we step out of here, we’ll see how things progress.”

Fans of the show have been rooting for Karanveer and Chum’s bond, with many calling it one of the most genuine connections formed inside the house. Social media is abuzz with speculation about their potential relationship and excitement for what’s next for the duo.

As both Karanveer and Chum step out of the Bigg Boss house, their camaraderie and mutual respect have left fans eagerly watching their journey beyond the show.