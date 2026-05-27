Chunky Panday breaks silence as Ananya Panday’s ‘Chand Mera Dil’ dance sparks backlash: ‘People misunderstood it’

Actress Ananya Panday has once again found herself at the receiving end of online trolling. Videos of Ananya performing fusion Bharatanatyam in her latest release 'Chand Mera Dil' have ignited a heated debate on social media. Many dance enthusiasts and professionals are criticising her performance.

At the same time, netizens have flooded the internet with memes. While Ananya has not yet responded to the backlash, her father Chunky Panday has defended her and reacted to the trolling.

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Chunky Panday defends Ananya

Chunky said that he feels people completely misunderstood Ananya’s dance because it was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam, but actually a fusion performance. He called it a kind of experimental dance, he said that it is what we see college students performing at social or cultural events.

During an interview with Etimes, Chunky requested people to stop assuming and see the dance from another lens. He also acknowledged the fact that pure Bharatanatyam takes years of rigorous training, discipline, and precision.

He further added, "It's extremely technical and structured, almost robotic in its movements and expressions. This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It's a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting."

Bharatanatyam legend Sonal Mansingh slams Ananya's dance

Earlier, renowned Bharatanatyam and Odissi dance exponent Sonal Mansingh had strongly criticised actor Ananya Panday over her Bharatanatyam fusion performance in 'Chand Mera Dil', calling it "absolute trash" and "unacceptable". Speaking to ANI amid the ongoing backlash surrounding the performance, Mansingh said the act could not even be described as a proper performance. "I won't even call it a performance. I'm sorry. If you can say that Sonal Mansingh performs and Ananya Panday also performs, we can't say that," she said.

ALSO READ | Bharatanatyam legend Sonal Mansingh slams Ananya Panday’s ‘Chand Mera Dil’ dance as ‘absolute trash’

What the choreographer said

Assistant choreographer Ananya R Kurup defended Ananya amid heavy trolling and said she deserves appreciation. She shared glimpses of BTS scenes, a picture with Ananya, and the end credits showing her name. In her caption she praised the actor: "@ananyapanday you are truly one of the sweetest people I know! It was such a lovely experience teaching you Bharatanatyam, and you've absolutely nailed your performance in Chand Mera Dil."

About Chand Mera Dil

The film is written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story by Soni. It features music by Sachin–Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray, and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. 'Chand Mera Dil' was released in theatres worldwide on May 22.

ALSO READ | Chand Mera Dil X review: Ananya Panday-Lakshya starrer wins praise for chemistry, story and emotional depth