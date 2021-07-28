Chunky Panday predicts Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday’s Liger ‘hit hai picture’!

New Delhi: Extremely proud father and veteran actor Chunky Panday is on cloud nine after his daughter Ananya Panday bagged a Puri Jagannadh’s directorial ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Sharing his happiness and excitement about Ananya’s upcoming project ‘Liger’, Chunky told BollywoodLife, “I am very excited for Liger. I always tell Ananya that it's going to be a big, commercial film for her. And I've also seen some rushes of the film, I must confess, and that guy, Vijay Deverakonda, he's just amazing. My, God... oh... oh... oh... so good looking and he's done a fabulous job. He's an all-rounder – he does action, he does dance, he does everything, he's really good. And his and Ananya's jodi looks great. So, I'm very, very excited about Liger. In fact even I should've done a role in it. I should go an audition for it. Woh, hit hai picture.”

Liger is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is expected to release on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The film is backed by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. The cast of Liger also includes actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy and Makarand Deshpande.

Deverakonda is best known for films such as ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Dear Comrade’. He flew to Thailand and underwent rigorous training to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for this film.