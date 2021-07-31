Chunky Panday reacts to daughter Ananya getting trolled, says ‘social media should come with a disclaimer’

New Delhi: Veteran actor Chunky Panday, who is happy with the growth of his daughter Ananya Panday shared that there were times when they (as a family) used to get upset after seeing their daughter getting trolled on social media.

While talking to ETimes during an interview, Chunky revealed what advice he gave to his daughter who is a social media sensation and so also faces trolls and gets disheartened about it.

Elaborating further about it, he said, “You know, I actually feel bad for these kids because social media has great things too. Like, I mean, today you can put anything out there which you want. You don't need a PRO to do it, or you don't need to have the press coming and shooting a photograph. So those are the good things, but of course, privacy invasion and a lot of other things, is what social media is notorious for. In our days we never had anything like this. I mean, there was no social media. There were no mobile phones with cameras. We could get away with murder (laughs), not literally, but as good as murder. But today the kids have to be very careful, especially when they put posts out there. But then I always say, if you live by the sword, you're going to die by the sword”.

He also shared that he believes social media is just a platform of expression and should come with a disclaimer of its own.

Recently, Chunky shared his excitement over his daughter Ananya bagging a role in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial ‘Liger’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. He also predicted the film as ‘hit hai.’

For the unversed, Liger is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is expected to release on September 9. Vijay will be seen playing a boxer in the film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The film is backed by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. The cast of Liger also includes actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy and Makarand Deshpande.