Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Chunky Panday shares throwback picture remembering his late mother on her death anniversary

Chunky Panday shares throwback picture remembering his late mother on her death anniversary

Actor Chunky Panday marked his late mother Dr. Snehlata Pandey's death anniversary by sharing a nostalgic childhood photo on social media alongside an emotional tribute.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Chunky Panday shares throwback picture remembering his late mother on her death anniversary
Image Credit: Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Chunky Panday shares throwback picture remembering his late mother on her death anniversary
Chunky Panday1 min ago
2
Spain wildfires10 min ago
3
Smriti Mandhana20 min ago
4
Varun Tej20 min ago
5
Monsoon update33 min ago