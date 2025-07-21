'Chup Kar...' Karan Johar LOSES COOL, Slams Troll Calling Him ‘Nepo Kid Ka Daijaan'

New Delhi: The much-anticipated romantic drama Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, hit theatres on Friday, July 18, and has taken the box office by storm. The film recorded a strong opening, earning an impressive Rs 20 crore on Day 1.

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner, Saiyaara is already being hailed for its emotional depth, powerful performances, and hauntingly beautiful music. The story follows a tormented musician, played by Ahaan Panday, who finds healing and love through a compassionate journalist, portrayed by Aneet Padda.

The film has drawn comparisons to cult romantic dramas like Rockstar and Kabir Singh, but critics and audiences are praising it for its unique voice and heartfelt storytelling.

Several celebrities took to social media to praise the film. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and others shared glowing reviews, calling Saiyaara “a beautifully made film with honest storytelling.”

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar also lauded the film in an emotional post on social media. “Tears flowing and yet the feeling of immense joy,” he wrote, expressing how the film rekindled his love for cinema.

“Joy for the fact that a love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love …. Proudest that my Alma mater @yrf has bought love back!!! Back to the movies …. Back to our Industry,” Johar added.

He went on to praise the film’s lead actors: “What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies !!! @aneetpadda_ you gorgeous girl… how lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears…. Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical!”

Johar also commended director Mohit Suri, calling Saiyaara the best film of his career, and credited the film’s music as being “not just a pillar but a character in this film.”

However, amid the praise, a comment referring to Ahaan Panday as a "nepo kid" surfaced online, writing, "A gaya nepo kid ka daijaan." Johar quickly shut it down, replying, “Chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar.” (Translation: "Be quiet! Stop breeding negativity from your couch. Watch the work of these two kids and go do something yourself!")

On the other hand, according to early estimates, Saiyaara has earned around Rs 37.00 Cr in India net on its third day (Sunday), as per Sacnilk, bringing the total to approximately Rs 83 Cr.