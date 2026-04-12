Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko…Asha Bhosle – a voice that refused to fade

New Delhi: There are some voices that do not only sing songs, they become part of people’s lives. Asha Bhosle was one such voice.

On April 12, 2026, the legendary singer passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92 after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following a chest infection and respiratory complications. With her passing, an era in Indian music came to an end, an era that stretched across generations, languages, emotions and memories.

For more than eight decades, she sang not only for films, but for people’s lives – for first love, heartbreak, celebrations, loneliness, nostalgia and everything in between. She recorded more than 12,000 songs in over 20 languages and made her one of the most recorded voices in music history.

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But numbers cannot explain Asha Bhosle. Only her songs can.

A voice that could be anything

She could be playful, bold, mischievous, romantic, melancholic, classical or modern; and sometimes, all in one song.

There was the teasing charm of 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', where her voice danced with energy and confidence. There was the rebellious spirit of 'Dum Maro Dum', a song that defined an entire generation and still echoes decades later.

There was the haunting beauty of 'Raat Akeli Hai', where her voice floated like a whisper in the dark.

There was the timeless romance of 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', which continues to play in homes, cars, weddings and silent evenings. And then there was the soul-stirring elegance of 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', where her voice turned poetry into emotion.

Each song felt different and personal. That was Asha Bhosle.

A life that began with struggle

Born in 1933 in Sangli, Maharashtra, she grew up in a musical family. Her father Deenanath Mangeshkar was a classical singer and theatre artist who introduced her to music at an early age. Life changed suddenly when he passed away, and young Asha stepped into playback singing to support her family.

She began singing in the 1940s, at a time when competition was fierce and opportunities were limited. But her determination never faded. Slowly, song by song, she carved her own place.

Over time, she became one of the most versatile voices Indian cinema had ever heard.

The voice that grew with generations

Asha Bhosle sang for the golden era of Hindi cinema, experimental sounds of the 1970s, the pop-inspired 1980s and even modern remixes and collaborations decades later.

She worked with legendary composers, including RD Burman, SD Burman, OP Nayyar and many others.

Her voice adapted with time, but never lost its warmth.

From cabaret songs to ghazals and folk melodies to romantic classics, she moved effortlessly across styles. Few singers managed to travel across generations the way she did.

Awards, honours and legacy

Her contribution was recognised with some of India’s highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

But perhaps her greatest honour came from listeners. Her songs became memories. Her voice became comfort. Her music became timeless.

A voice that will never fall silent

Even today, somewhere, someone is listening to 'Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana'. Somewhere, someone is humming 'Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na'. Somewhere, someone is smiling at 'Jab Chhaye Mera Jadoo'.

That is how legends live on.

Asha Bhosle did not just sing songs. She sang emotions, memories and generations. And while the voice that once filled studios has now fallen silent, her songs continue to echo in radios, in playlists and in hearts.

Some voices do not fade. They simply become immortal.