CID New Promo: Parth Samthaan Steps In As New ACP, Fans Disappointed Over Pradyuman’s Exit

New Delhi: The beloved Indian crime thriller CID is back on television, and its latest casting change has stirred quite a buzz among fans.

Parth Samthaan has joined the show as ACP Ayushmaan, stepping into the shoes of the iconic ACP Pradyuman, previously played by Shivaji Satam. The transition follows the in-story death of ACP Pradyuman, a household name in Indian television.

In the newly released promo, ACP Ayushmaan is seen questioning officers Daya and Abhijeet about their recent work.

He says, “Main ek hi cheez se impress hota hoon aur vo hai results.”

To this, Daya (played by Dayanand Chandrashekhar Shetty) replies, “Aap fikar mat kariye ACP sir. Bas kuch hi dino ki baat hai, phir results aapke samne honge.”

The promo has sparked mixed reactions from fans. While some are excited about the new addition, others are unhappy with the replacement of the original character.

Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo on their official Instagram handle, highlighting the tension between the new and veteran officers.

How Has the Internet Reacted?

Reactions to Parth Samthaan’s entry have been divided. While some fans are welcoming, many are nostalgic and vocal about missing Shivaji Satam’s portrayal of ACP Pradyuman.

One user commented in disbelief, “What’s CID without ACP Pradyuman? He, along with Daya and Abhijeet, is the soul of the show. How could they even think of replacing him?”

Another fan added, “You are not just a part of CID, Shivaji Satam sir – you are CID. This show was made for you, and it can't exist without you. Whether this is a marketing strategy or something else, one thing is certain: ACP Pradyuman must return!”

On the other hand, some viewers have expressed support for the new ACP.

One fan wrote, “Welcome ACP Ayushmaan. You will also make a memorable place like our iconic trio and Pankaj-Purvi.”

Another said, ''Parth is looking great as ACP, and I’m sure he’ll eventually win everyone over.”

Many even called his addition to the show “refreshing.”

According to a recent report by TellyChakkar, the makers are reportedly planning a grand comeback for ACP Pradyuman. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

The latest season of CID will air on Sony Entertainment Television and the Sony LIV app every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM.