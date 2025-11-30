CID’s Senior Inspector Abhijeet Actor Aditya Srivastava Recreates His Wedding On 25th Anniversary

Mumbai: Television actor Aditya Srivastava, best known for his role as Senior Inspector Abhijeet in the long-running crime series CID, marked his 25th wedding anniversary by recreating his wedding ceremony with his wife, Mansi.

The couple renewed their vows with a traditional varmala and pheras in a private celebration, and clips of the celebration have been going viral on the internet over the past week.

Srivastava, aka Inspector Abhijeet, took to his Instagram Story to share a photo collage from the event, captioned, "From your 25th Manjula." The picture showed the CID actor dressed in complete groom attire, placing a garland around his wife, who is seen in a bridal outfit.

Meanwhile, videos from the ceremony have been going viral lately, showing the couple performing customary rituals and exchanging garlands as family members looked on. Social media users have also been reacting to the clips, with many calling the moment "too adorable."

Aditya Srivastava is still loved by fans across generations for playing Senior Inspector Abhijeet in the iconic series CID, which ran from 1998 to 2018. His on-screen chemistry with Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman, and Dayanand Shetty, who played Senior Inspector Daya, continues to receive praise from fans and remains one of Indian television's most lovable trios.

Outside of television, Srivastava has also appeared in notable films and shows such as 'Satya,' 'Gulaal,' 'Lakshya,' 'Paanch,' 'Black Friday,' 'Kaalo,' 'Super 30' and 'Dil Se Pooch Kidhar Jana Hai.'