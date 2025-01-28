Bengaluru: The concert of pop band 'Cigarettes After Sex' in Bengaluru, scheduled for this evening, stands cancelled due to "technical difficulties."

Taking to Instagram, the American band apologised to fans for the last-minute cancellation.

"We're heartbroken to announce that due to technical difficulties which were the responsibility of local production at the venue and beyond our control, we're unable to perform and unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show in Bengaluru. We're so incredibly sorry we can't see you all tonight and truly tried everything we could to make it happen. BookMyShow will reach out to you with information on refunds for the show as well. love you so much," the post read on the official Instagram handle of Cigarettes After Sex.

All ticket holders "will receive a full refund within 8-10 working days" for the show, produced by Laqshya Media Group and curated by BookMyShow Live.

Take A Look:

Cigarettes After Sex, with its black and white silhouette visuals, has captivated audiences worldwide with its evocative, melancholic sound. Formed in the late 00's in El Paso, Texas, the band quickly rose to global prominence with their unique blend of ambient pop and lush melodies.

The band recently came to India and so far has performed in Gurugram and Mumbai.