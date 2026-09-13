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CINTAA election results: Upasna Singh and Sahila Chadha lead as new team takes charge

The counting for the CINTAA re-election has concluded, with Upasna Singh and Sahila Chadha securing the highest number of votes as the association elects a new Executive Committee following a major internal shake-up.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
CINTAA election results: Upasna Singh and Sahila Chadha lead as new team takes charge
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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CINTAA election results: Upasna Singh and Sahila Chadha lead as new team takes charge
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