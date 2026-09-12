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  • /CINTAA internal rift escalates: Leadership accuses Upasana Singh and Deepak Parashar of freezing funds

CINTAA internal rift escalates: Leadership accuses Upasana Singh and Deepak Parashar of freezing funds

CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon and General Secretary Padmini Kolhapure have addressed the escalating internal rift, alleging that frozen bank accounts have halted staff salaries and member welfare programs ahead of the court's October 2026 election ruling.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
CINTAA internal rift escalates: Leadership accuses Upasana Singh and Deepak Parashar of freezing funds
Image Credit: ANI

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