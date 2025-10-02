Classical Music Legend Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Dies At 89, PM Modi Condoles Demise: 'Deeply Saddened'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, describing him as an artist who devoted his entire life to enriching India's cultural heritage.

The music legend passed away at 89 in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, his daughter confirmed.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra ji. He remained dedicated throughout his life to the enrichment of Indian art and culture. Along with taking classical music to the masses, he also made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian tradition on the global stage. It is my good fortune that I have always received his affection and blessings"

सुप्रसिद्ध शास्त्रीय गायक पंडित छन्नूलाल मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे जीवनपर्यंत भारतीय कला और संस्कृति की समृद्धि के लिए समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने शास्त्रीय संगीत को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने के साथ ही भारतीय परंपरा को विश्व पटल पर प्रतिष्ठित करने में भी अपना अमूल्य योगदान… pic.twitter.com/tw8jb5iXu7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025

The Prime Minister also recalled that the late maestro was his proposer from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and conveyed condolences to Mishra's family and admirers.

The music maestro, who was keeping unwell for a long time, took his last breath on Thursday at 4:15 am at his daughter Namrata's residence in Mirzapur's Gangadarshan Colony.

He had been keeping unwell for a long time and was recently admitted to hospital after suffering a minor heart attack. After treatment, he returned to Mirzapur and was under medical care at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital before his demise.

His last rites will be performed with full state honours at Manikarnika Ghat on Thursday evening.

He is survived by four daughters and a son.

Born on August 3, 1936, in a village of Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received his early music training from his father and then received his formal music education in Varanasi. The late vocalist also received extensive training under the guidance of Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of the 'Kirana Gharana'.

Renowned for his exemplary singing skills, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra's performances were soulful and melodious, which earned him both national and international fame. He was also considered a leading force of Purab Ang's 'Thumri' style.