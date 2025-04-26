'Clear Copy-Paste’: Poet Yahya Bootwala Accuses Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 Of Plagiarism

Kesari 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has been making waves at the box office since its release. However, just days after its debut, the film has landed in controversy. YouTuber and poet Yahya Bootwala has accused the filmmakers of plagiarizing dialogues from his poem 'Jallianwala Bagh, which was published five years ago on the UnErase Poetry YouTube channel.

Bootwala took to Instagram to share a video comparing his performance of the poem with a scene featuring Ananya Panday’s dialogue in the film. He called it a “clear copy-paste.”

Condemning the alleged plagiarism, he wrote: “So @nisoooooooooorg sent me a clip 4 days back from the movie Kesari 2 with dialogues he felt were copied from my poem Jallianwala Bagh, published 5 years ago on @unerasepoetry’s YouTube channel. Here are the two clips and honestly, this is a clear copy-paste. It’s not like they’ve tried to hide it either — even specific words like phusphusana have been lifted. As writers, the worst thing you can do to a fellow writer is blatantly use their material without giving credit. And that’s exactly what I feel dialogue writer @sumit.saxena.35912 has done.”

Bootwala urged his followers to tag the cast and crew to bring the matter to their attention. He also took a subtle jab at the makers in the comments section, tagging Karan Johar and cheekily offering his services:

“Next time you can directly get in touch with me — main likh dunga original dialogues aapke liye,” he added.

Despite the plagiarism allegations, the courtroom drama continues to draw attention for its compelling storyline. The film has already collected over ₹50 crore within eight days of its release.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Nair, a determined Indian lawyer. R. Madhavan portrays British barrister R. Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays Dilreet Gill, a young lawyer.