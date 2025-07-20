CM Revanth Reddy Announces Rs 1 Crore Cash Prize For 'Naatu Naatu' Singer Rahul Sipligunj

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced a cash reward of one crore for popular singer Rahul Sipligunj, who rose to global fame through the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' in 'RRR'.

'RRR' is a 2022 epic period action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the screenplay with V. Vijayendra Prasad.

CM Revanth Reddy has fulfilled his promise to renowned singer Rahul Sipligunj. The government announced a cash reward of one crore rupees to Rahul on the occasion of the Bonalu festival, as per the Telangana CMO.

Recognising his self-made success, CM Reddy hailed him as an inspiration for the youth of Telangana.

Before the elections, while serving as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Revanth had announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to Rahul at a public event and assured that the Congress government would honour him with Rs 1 crore.

Recently, during the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards, the Chief Minister specifically mentioned Rahul Sipligunj and stated that a government announcement would be made soon. Accordingly, today, on the occasion of the Bonalu festival, the CM announced a reward for Rahul, according to the Telangana CMO.

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award, trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu', and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'.

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high-energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR played the lead roles, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.