CM Vijay offers prayers at Kollur Mookambika temple; donates 1.600 kg silver sword

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay offered prayers to Goddess Mookambika at the renowned Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Friday.

During his visit, Vijay donated a silver sword weighing 1.6 kilograms to the temple. Dressed in a traditional red shalya, he entered the temple amid cheers and applause from a large number of fans gathered near the shrine.

Despite light drizzles, Vijay briefly stopped before entering the temple to greet his supporters. Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by the temple authorities and was received with a traditional Poornakumbha Swagata. A sacred thread was also tied to his wrist during the customary reception.

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Vijay arrived at Mangaluru International Airport from New Delhi and proceeded directly to the temple guest house in Kollur. After changing into traditional attire, he visited the temple and offered prayers.

Speaking to reporters, Kollur Mookambika Temple President Babu Hegde said Vijay’s visit lasted around 20 minutes.

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Hegde stated that Vijay donated a silver sword weighing 1.6 kilograms to the temple and, like any other devotee, offered prayers to the Goddess. “There was no special sankalpa. He stood before the sanctum sanctorum, prayed, and left. He spent about 20 minutes in the temple. We had made all necessary security arrangements for the visit,” he said.

Minister for Health U.T. Khader, a senior leader from the region, received CM Vijay at the airport along with district authorities and presented him with a book.

Security was tightened in and around the temple premises in view of Vijay’s visit, with police personnel deployed to manage the large crowd of devotees and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay arrived in Mangaluru on Friday to visit the famous Hindu pilgrimage centre, Kollur Mookambika Temple, in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

In view of his visit, Karnataka Police enhanced security arrangements in and around the temple premises. The entry of devotees was temporarily restricted until Vijay completed his prayers and worship.

Police officials anticipated large crowds at the temple and at the airport, given Vijay’s immense fan following in Karnataka.

Security was also stepped up at Mangaluru International Airport, with personnel from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Police deployed for the visit. Vijay arrived in Mangaluru from Delhi on a special flight and travelled to the temple town of Kollur by road.

Kollur is located about 125 kilometres from Mangaluru. The convoy vehicles that had arrived from Tamil Nadu were already stationed at Mangaluru International Airport. The local police provided security throughout the 125-kilometre stretch.

The police were cautious as the Tamil Nadu government, including CM Joseph Vijay, is opposing the Mekedatu project. CM Vijay has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the project not be allowed to take off. Pro-Kannada outfits have already stated that they would show black flags to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Joseph Vijay is scheduled to board the special flight from Mangaluru to Chennai at 5.30 p.m.

As many as 40 police personnel, including a DIG and SP from Tamil Nadu Police, were part of a close protection group for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who is given Z+ security cover.

Previous Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, M.G. Ramachandran, Janaki Ramachandran, and Jayalalithaa had visited Kollur and sought the blessings of the Goddess after assuming the post of Chief Minister.

It can be noted that the Kollur “Shree Kshethram”, situated in the Udupi district of Karnataka State, is one among the seven abodes of Salvation, in the creation of Parashurama. The Shree Kshethram was set up by Adi Shankaracharya. This is an abode where the Goddess Shakti is worshipped.

Devi Mookambike is worshipped here as the Shakti Devatha. Mookambike is an Adi Shakti, as the Linga has ‘Maha Kali’, ‘Maha Lakshmi’ and ‘Maha Saraswati’ on its left side. The Adi Shakti in this form can be seen only here. In the form of Udhbhavalinga, Mookambike has also integrated Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva on the right side.

A gold chain divides this Jyothirlinga into two portions. The left side of the Linga represents Shakti, and the right represents Shiva. Since Devi had appeared in his divine sight during his meditation, Adi Shankara had set up the statue of Devi on the “SriChakra Yantra”. Shri Shankaracharya’s Peetha is on the western side of the Sanctum Sanctorum of the Temple. Even today, the worship ritual is continued as per the Vijayagama system formulated by Adi Shankaracharya.