CM Vijay's government amends cinema rules to allow five daily shows for new Tamil movies

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has amended theatre regulation rules to permit five shows a day in all cinemas across the State for newly released Tamil films on the first seven days.

The notification stated that the extra show will be permitted for seven days from the date of release of a new Tamil movie. The additional screening facility will also be available on local festival days, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

The amendment came into effect from May 22, 2026.

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The Gazette notification was signed by K Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary to the State Government.

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With the amendment, theatres in Tamil Nadu can now schedule up to five shows a day for newly released Tamil films during the first seven days of release, a move expected to benefit exhibitors and the film industry by accommodating higher audience demand during opening weeks.

In May, the actor-turned-politician Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay issued an order to permit all theatres across the state to screen five shows per day for seven days from the date of release of new Tamil films. According to the statement, the representatives of the film industry met the CM to present their request to "permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films."

In a post on X, the chief minister's office said, "On 16.05.2026, representatives of the film industry met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S. Joseph Vijay, and submitted various requests. One of their key demands was to permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films."

"Under Rule 14-A of the 'C' Form licence conditions prescribed in the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres in Tamil Nadu have been permitted to screen four shows per day. In addition, on local festival days or public holidays, one special extra show, making it five shows per day, has been permitted by the licensing authority/District Collector in the districts and by the Commissioner of Police in Chennai city," the CMO further said.After the meeting, CM Vijay approved amendments to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, to permit the "screen five shows per day for seven days from the release date of newly released Tamil films."

"After holding discussions regarding the requests submitted by members of the film industry, the Hon'ble Chief Minister has approved amendments to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules. Accordingly, all theatres in Tamil Nadu will now be permitted to screen five shows per day for seven days from the release date of newly released Tamil films. Further, theatres will also be allowed to screen five shows per day on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays," read the statement.

"Chief Minister has also ordered that theatres across Tamil Nadu will no longer be required to obtain separate permission from the Government or the licensing authority to screen five shows per day during the first seven days of a new film's release, or on local festival days, public holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays," the statement said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Vijay also congratulated the team of actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer 'Karuppu' after the film's strong performance at the Box Office. The film was released in theatres on May 15.