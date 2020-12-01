CM Yogi Adityanath to meet Akshay Kumar, investors in Mumbai; may discuss UP film city plan

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to make a big push towards his proposed film city plan in the state. On Tuesday, he will visit Mumbai where his meetings have been lined-up with Bollywood stars and investors.

The Chief Minister is expected to land in Mumbai at 7.30 pm. From the airport, he will go straight to the Oberoi Hotel, where he has a dinner meet with Akshay Kumar.

During his second day in Mumbai, Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the Bombay Stock Exchange for the listing of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation bonds. He will then meet top investors for Defence Corridor and film city. After the meetings, CM Adityanath is expected to hold a press conference.

He will leave Mumbai for Lucknow on Wednesday evening.

In September, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that the 'biggest' film city in India will be built near Hastinapur area on the Yamuna Expressway. In a virtual meeting with several leading members of the film industry, the UP CM discussed his proposal for the new film city.

Addressing the members, he had added that the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has already given a presentation on it and asserted that the film city "will become the symbol of India's identity".