/Cocktail 2 cast gets mobbed at Pune mall, Kriti Sanon protects Rashmika Mandanna as crowd gets too close - Watch video

New Delhi: The excitement for Cocktail 2 is palpable and rightly so. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making this romantic-comedy a hit. Recently, the lead cast including Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor were seen at a Pune mall as part of their movie's promotional gig and soon the crowd turned crazy, just to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.
At the Pune promotional event organised in a city mall, several videos were shared online where actress Kriti Sanon can be seen protecting co-star Rashmika as they get mobbed by the crowd, who got too close to the actors.
In the videos, security personnel can also be seen trying to manage the crowd as fans surged towards the actors. However, as the situation became out of control, the organisers reportedly cut the event short.
Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to 2012 release 'Cocktail' which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
Cocktail 2 is set to release on June 19, 2026.
Kriti Sanon’s striking transformation for Cocktail 2 trailer has caught attention online. Fitness trainer Karan Sawhney offered a glimpse into the intense journey behind the transformation. Sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video chronicling Kriti’s preparation for the film, Karan revealed that the objective extended beyond fitness and was rooted in fulfilling a specific creative vision for the character.
According to Karan, the role demanded a new level of dedication from Kriti, especially as Cocktail 2 required her to perform her first-ever bikini scene. "She was stepping into the role of Ally in Cocktail 2. And with that came something that pushed her harder than anything before — her first ever bikini scene. That’s not just a physical challenge. That’s mental. That’s emotional. That’s showing up every single day even when you don’t feel like it," he shared.
"She had to be fit and lean, not size zero," he said.
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