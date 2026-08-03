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  • /'Coffee made from poop': Actor Ayushmaan Sethi sparks online curiosity after sampling Kopi Luwak | WATCH

'Coffee made from poop': Actor Ayushmaan Sethi sparks online curiosity after sampling Kopi Luwak | WATCH

Actor Ayushmaan Sethi sparked viral interest after sharing a video of his family tasting Kopi Luwak, one of the world's most expensive coffees produced using beans digested by the Asian palm civet.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
'Coffee made from poop': Actor Ayushmaan Sethi sparks online curiosity after sampling Kopi Luwak | WATCH
Image Credit: @ayushmaansethi/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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