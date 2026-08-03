/'Coffee made from poop': Actor Ayushmaan Sethi sparks online curiosity after sampling Kopi Luwak | WATCH

Actor Ayushmaan Sethi, son of veteran actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, has sparked widespread curiosity on social media after sharing a video documenting his experience trying Kopi Luwak, widely recognised as one of the world's most expensive and unusual coffee brews.
Titled "We tried coffee made from poop," the video features Sethi alongside his longtime partner, Samiksha Shetty, taking viewers through the unique backstory of the luxury beverage.
The viral video captures the couple explaining the unique production process behind Kopi Luwak before putting its flavour to the test. To add a lighthearted spin to the experiment, Ayushmaan served the freshly brewed coffee to his father, actor Parmeet Sethi, without disclosing its origin beforehand.
Upon taking his first sip, Parmeet remarked that the coffee tasted good. The subsequent revelation of the brew's unusual sourcing provided a standout moment in the video, leaving both the family and viewers amused.
Users took to the comment section to react.
One netizen wrote, "Your dad is such a sport! I would have cried bloody murder!
No amount of exotic can make me drink some creature’s shit in my coffee!"
Another wrote, "“Shit” coffee’s are really smooth. I tried a lot in Vietnam and like it!!!"
A third user added, "We tried it in Bali and it was yummy"
Originating from Indonesia, specifically the coffee-rich islands of Sumatra and Java, Kopi Luwak relies on a natural processing method involving the Asian palm civet, locally referred to as the luwak.
The process begins when the civet feeds on fully ripened coffee cherries. While the soft outer fruit is digested, the internal coffee beans pass through the animal's digestive tract intact. During this journey, natural digestive enzymes ferment the beans, altering their chemical composition. Once excreted, the beans are carefully gathered, thoroughly washed, dried, roasted, and ground into coffee.
Coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs note that the natural fermentation occurring inside the civet's digestive system strips away traditional bitterness, resulting in an exceptionally smooth flavor profile with distinct aromatic notes.
The intricate collection process and limited yield make Kopi Luwak a rare delicacy in global markets, and Sethi’s viral clip has once again brought its unique craftsmanship back into mainstream digital conversations.
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