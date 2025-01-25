Coldplay Concert Live Stream: The countdown is on! Coldplay's iconic performances are coming to Disney+ Hotstar in India. This Republic Day, January 26th, experience the unmatched energy of one of the world’s greatest bands from the comfort of your home.

The streaming platform is now offering fans the chance to watch Coldplay like never before. Bringing global heroes to local screens, whether you’re a long-time fan or a casual listener, this is your opportunity to sing along to classics like Fix You, Paradise, and Yellow, all from the best seat in the house—your own living room.

Coldplay and the streaming platform in a collab post announced this exciting news with fans In the clip they said, ''Namaste all our friends in India, we are so happy to tell you that on the 26th January our show from Ahmedabad is streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar and you can watch it and you can watch it from wherever you are in India,''

Have A Look At The Post:

The streaming will be available exclusively on Disney+Hotstar, making it the perfect Republic Day celebration for music lovers. Besides the concert, there will also be exclusive behind-the-scenes content for viewers.

The grand event will be streamed live from Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, ensuring that Coldplay’s magic reaches every corner of the country. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual listener, this ''home-cert'' promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Coldplay's highly anticipated concert will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar this Republic Day at 7:45 PM, bringing the concert vibes straight to your home.